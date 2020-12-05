Haryana’s health minister Anil Vij, who was administered trial dose of Covaxin on 20 November, tests positive for COVID-19; drug maker cautions against dismissing vaccine’s efficacy

Haryana’s health minister, Anil Vij, who was administered a trial dose of Covaxin, a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by drug maker Bharat Biotech, has tested positive for COVID-19. Vij was one of the 26,000 volunteers for the third phase of the human trial of the potential vaccine.

Vij took to Twitter to write, “I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona.”

Many questioned the efficacy of the potential vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech. However, others pointed out that Vij had taken only one dose of the vaccine, adding that it needs to be administered twice within a span of 28 days. News agency ANI quoted a statement from Bharat Biotech as saying, “Covaxin clinical trials are based on a 2-dose schedule, given 28 days apart. The vaccine efficacy will be determined 14 days post the 2nd dose. Covaxin has been designed to be efficacious when subjects receive both dose.”

The statement by Bharat Biotech added, “The phase-3 trials are double-blinded and randomized, where 50% of subjects (participants in the trial) receive vaccine & 50% of subjects receive placebo.”