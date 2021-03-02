Haryana to get mega cancer hospital in MAMC, Agroha after Mamta & Madhusudan Agrawal Foundation collaborate with Tata Memorial Centre

In what can be termed as a dream come true for the people of Haryana who had to travel to Delhi and Chandigarh for Cancer treatment, Maharaja Agrasen Medical College Agroha (Hisar) will soon have a mega cancer hospital equipped with all modern facilities. The hospital will be named Samata Purushottam Agrawal Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, and its foundation stone will be laid on 5 March by Purushottam Agrawal (Founder Ajanta Pharma Ltd and Samata Group and Honorary Ambassador of Zimbabwe in Mumbai).

The hospital is being built on the death anniversary of the Samta Agrawal, wife of Purshottam Agrawal. The Mamta & Madhusudan Agrawal Foundation has taken this ambitious initiative with the technical support of Tata Memorial Centre. The cancer hospital will be a 50-bed modern cancer treatment & care centre with the cost of construction being in excess of Rs. 60 crores.

“This is a major achievement during the tenure of Smt Savitri Jindal, industrialist Naveen Jindal’s mother and President of Agroha Medical College Steering Committee (Maharaja Agrasen Medical Education and Scientific Research Society) and former Cabinet Minister of Haryana”, said Rajya Sabha MP, Gen (Retd) Dr DP Vats General Vats.

He added, “The people of Haryana have been waiting for a cancer hospital for a long time. This is a dream come true for them. Along with Haryana, people of Punjab and Rajasthan will also get the benefit from this cancer hospital.”

While thanking Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Health Minister Shri Anil Vij and the Ajanta Pharma family for this major initiative, Mrs. Savitri Jindal said that this contribution to the development of Agroha Medical College was unprecedented and beyond words.

The foundation stone laying ceremony will be held on 5 March at MAMC, Agroha and chaired by Purshottam Agrawal, Founder Ajanta Pharma Ltd and presided over by Madhusudan Agrawal, co-founder and Vice Chairman of Ajanta Pharma Limited in presence of Anil Gupta, Chairman and MD of SKS Ispat and Power Limited, Ravi Aggarwal, Chairman of GenCrest, Krishan Gorakhpuria, Chairman of CJ Dorsel Logistics Limited, and Mahendra Arya, President of AITWA.

All precautions and necessary arrangements have been made keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic. The ceremony will follow physical distancing norms, sanitization and hygiene protocols.