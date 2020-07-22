Haryana HBSE Class 12th Result 2020: Haryana Board declares Haryana HBSE Class 12th Result 2020 @ bseh.org.in

Haryana HBSE Class 12th Result 2020: The Haryana Board has declared the Haryana HBSE Class 12th Result 2020 on its official website bseh.org.in. 80.34% students have passed this year’s HBSE 12th exam. Results were delayed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and a prolonged period of nationwide lockdown. The board has decided to release this year’s results based on the average marks obtained by students in papers whose exams were already conducted.

follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website of BSEH bseh.org.in

Click on the results section on the home page

Select the course and submit your roll number

Your results will be displayed on the page

Take the printout and save the page for future references

