Haryana HBSE Class 12th Result 2020: Haryana Board declares Haryana HBSE Class 12th Result 2020 @ bseh.org.in

Haryana HBSE Class 12th Result 2020: The Haryana Board has declared the Haryana HBSE Class 12th Result 2020 on its official website bseh.org.in. 80.34% students have passed this year’s HBSE 12th exam. Results were delayed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and a prolonged period of nationwide lockdown. The board has decided to release this year’s results based on the average marks obtained by students in papers whose exams were already conducted.
follow these steps to access your results
- Visit the official website of BSEH bseh.org.in
- Click on the results section on the home page
- Select the course and submit your roll number
- Your results will be displayed on the page
- Take the printout and save the page for future references
About BSEH
Mission
- Prescribing relevant syllabi and text books
- Fairly and Timely conducting of examinations, evaluation and declaration of results
- Using information and communication technology in Boards working to provide better services to stakeholder
Vision
- To effectively contribute to the Quality, Equity, Relevance and Access of school education
Objective
- Timely affiliation of schools
- Timely prescribing of relevant syllabi and text- books
- Timely conducting of examination and declaration of results as per schedule
- Timely provision of Re-checking and Re-evaluation
- Promoting school based assessment with the help of Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation
- Promoting Contact Programme Evaluation under Open Schooling, on the lines of CCE
- Benefiting students of Open learning by providing the system of On Demand Examination and exploring other avenues to strengthen access to those who are outside formal schooling
- Revamping D.Ed curriculum and providing orientation to Teacher-Educators
- Smooth conduct of eligibility test for prospective teachers
- Motivating meritorious students and schools with suitable awards. Special provision for Girl students
- Motivating teachers for their contribution in fair and smooth conduct of examination by instituting award
- Exploring means and ways of promoting application of latest information and communication technology in the working of the Board