Haryana Board Class 9 Results 2020: Board of School Education Haryana to declare Haryana Board Class 9 Results 2020 this week @ bseh.org.in

Haryana Board Class 9 Results 2020: The Board of School Education Haryana is likely to declare the Haryana Board Class 9 Results 2020 this week on its official website bseh.org.in. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been quoted as saying that the BSEH will declare the Class 9 Board 10 results 2020 this week.

Students may be able to resume new classes once their schools reopen after the current lockdown. Khattar also said that the board will not conduct Class 10 Board Science exam and Class 11 Board Mathematics exam. The board will release Class 10 board results based on the marks obtained in other subjects. Likewise, the results of Class 11 Board Exam will be released based on marks secured in subjects other than Math.ematics. Students from Class 1 to 8 will be promoted without exams.