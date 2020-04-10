Haryana Board BSEH 10th Results 2020: Board of School Education Haryana to declare BSEH 10th Results 2020 @ bseh.org.in

Haryana Board BSEH 10th Results 2020: Board of School Education Haryana to declare BSEH 10th Results 2020 by the end of April on its official website bseh.org.in. This is after the board decided to allow the evaluation of papers from homes. The process of evaluation at home is likely to commence on 11 April and within 10 days.

Most state boards have delayed the announcement of Class 10 and 12 results due to the nationwide lockdown to fight coronavirus in India. The 21-day lockdown is likely to end on 14 April, but this could further be extended.

Follow these steps to access your results

About the board:

Mission

Prescribing relevant syllabi and text books

Fairly and Timely conducting of examinations, evaluation and declaration of results

Using information and communication technology in Boards working to provide better services to stakeholder

Vision