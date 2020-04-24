Haryana 12th Results 2020: Big update on Haryana 12th Results 2020 as BSEH 12th class results likely in May after evaluation process begins from home @ bseh.org.in

Haryana 12th Results 2020: In a big update on the Haryana 12th Results 2020, the Board of School Education, Haryana has started the evaluation process for class 12 students from home today and the results are likely in May on its official website bseh.org.in. The evaluation process is likely to conclude by 2 May.

When released, follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website of BSEH bseh.org.in

Click on the results section on the home page

Select the course and submit your roll number

Your results will be displayed on the page

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About BSEH

Mission

Prescribing relevant syllabi and text books

Fairly and Timely conducting of examinations, evaluation and declaration of results

Using information and communication technology in Boards working to provide better services to stakeholder

Vision