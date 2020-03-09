Gujarat judge hearing 2002 Naroda Gam pogrom case transferred, Twitterati say ‘Modi has turned India into banana republic’

Twitterati have erupted with anger after a special SIT judge hearing the 2002 Naroda Gam pogrom case was abruptly transferred as principal district judge of Valsad. Former cabinet colleague of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat, Maya Kodnani, was a key accused in the case.

Naroda Gam
Dave, according to a notification from the Gujarat High Court, has been transferred as the principal judge of the Valsad district. Dave’s transfer order arrived just when he was in the midst of concluding the hearing in the Naroda Gam pogrom case.

His successor, SK Baxi, who served as a principal district judge, Bhavnagar, before being transferred here, may have to hear the final argument all over again.

11 Muslims were massacred in Naroda Gam area of Ahmedabad during the 2002 pogrom. Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat then. As many as 82 people including Kodnani are facing the trial. Kodnani was the minister for women and child development in Modi’s cabinet then.

No sooner did the news of judge Dave’s transfer come in, social media erupted in anger with many accusing Modi of having turned into a banana republic.

The latest development comes just days after Justice S Muralidhar of the Delhi High Court was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court the day he came down heavily on the Delhi Police for not acting tough against BJP leaders whose hate speeches led to an anti-Muslim pogrom in Delhi, killing 53 people.

