Gujarat High Court says state’s law minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama got himself elected to assembly unlawfully, declares his election void for fraud

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday on Tuesday concluded that the 2017 election victory by BJP leader and Law Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama was unlawful. The high court declared his election victory void on grounds of malpractice and manipulation.

According to news agency PTI, Justice Paresh Upadhyay cancelled Chudasama’s election while passing an order on a petition filed by Congress candidate Ashwin Rathod. Rathod had challenged Chudasama’s election victory from Dholka constituency by a margin of 327 votes in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls.

The news dominated the Twitter conversation with hashtag #GujaratHighCourt trending nationally.

Rathod had accused Chudasama of indulging in ‘corrupt practice and breach of many of the mandatory instructions of the Election Commission, at various stages of the election process, more particularly at the time of counting of votes.’

The advocate for Congress candidate SP Majmudar said that the returning officer and BJP’s law minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama were hand in glove in corrupt practices to win 2017 election.

As well as holding the law ministry’s portfolio, Chudasama also held ministries

of education, legislative and parliamentary affairs in the BJP government headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.