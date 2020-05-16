Gujarat Class 12 Science Results 2020: Gujarat School of Examination Board (GSEB) may declare Gujarat Class 12 Science Results 2020 on 17 May @ gseb.org

Gujarat Class 12 Science Results 2020: The Gujarat School of Examination Board (GSEB) may declare Gujarat Class 12 Science Results 2020 on 17 May on its official website gseb.org. The board had held the board exams for Class 12 between 5 and 21 March.

The Gujarat board had earlier decided to promote students from Class 1 to Class 9 and Class 11 due to the nationwide lockdown as their exams could not be held.

Follow these steps to check your results online:

Go to the Gujarat board official website: gseb.org Enter your name, roll number and other required details in the respected fields. Click on ‘Submit’ Your results will appear on the screen. Take the printout and save the page for future references

About Gujarat Board:

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (abbreviated as GSEB) is a board of school education in the state of Gujarat, India. It is a governmental body which is responsible for academic administration in the state of Gujarat, India, and has its jurisdiction over the state’s secondary and higher secondary education. It was formed on the basis of ’The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972’. The board supervises, organises, controls, regulates and looks after the matters associated with school education in the state of Gujarat. The primary function of the board is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).

Functions of The Board: