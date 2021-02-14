Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani collapses on stage, flown to Ahmedabad in helicopter

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday night collapsed on stage during an election rally in Vadodara. Rupani has now been flown to Ahmedabad in a helicopter.

Rupanai began to struggle to speak before collapsing on stage. His security personnel were quick to come to his assistance.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani collapsed on stage while addressing public at an MC election rally in Vadodra on Sunday.https://t.co/yG7M4rWVV9 pic.twitter.com/3IBoP0uuYT — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) February 14, 2021

According to reports, Rupani was in the Nizampura area of Vadodara to campaign for his party’s candidates in the local body elections. He had earlier addressed election rallies in the Tarsali and Sangam areas of the city. Former Mayor of the city, Dr Jigeesha Seth, was quick to rush to Rupani and helped him gain consciousness.

Sunil Solanki, General Secretary, BJP Vadodara, was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, “The CM was visibly tired but had not complained of being ill when he arrived. We could sense he was tired because he has been on a campaign blitzkrieg. We immediately had doctors attending to him. He was in a conscious state when he left for Ahmedabad. He will head straight to UN Mehta hospital, where he will undergo a detailed health check-up. We can’t speculate on the cause of what happened.”

Rupani had earlier attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his speech in Assam, where the former said that the Narendra Modi government was handing over tea gardens to Gujaratis which paid pittance to local Assamese people. He had tweeted, “Rahul Gandhi’s words betray his and Congress Party’s hatred for Gujaratis. Gujarat will not accept such despicable hate. Each Gujarati will give a befitting reply to Congress Party.”