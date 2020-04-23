Good news as government says COVID-19 infection slowing down to ‘flatten the curve’; death toll rises to 686

The Indian government on Thursday said that the COVID-19 infection in the country was slowing down to ‘flatten the curve’ adding that the spread of coronavirus was losing its steam during the nationwide lockdown. The announcement by senior functionaries from the Indian government and the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR) said that the situation on the coronavirus spread had been ‘currently stable’ and the growth of the deadly virus was more or less linear and not exponential.

ICMR Director-General Dr. Balram Bhargava said in the daily press briefing that the situation was ‘currently going stable.’ He added, “You can even say that we have been able to flatten the curve. However, it is difficult to say if the peak will come.”

India is currently going through a nationwide lockdown, which is expected to end on 3 May. The 40-day lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in two stages after he extended the 21-day lockdown by another 19 days on 15 April.

The government also said that while the testing had increased 24-fold, the percentage of positive cases was not rising in a similar proportion.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in India reached 686 on Thursday.