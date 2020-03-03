“Give up hatred, not social media accounts”: Rahul Gandhi’s epic taunt after Narendra Modi says he’s ‘thinking of giving up social media accounts this Sunday’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taunted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by advising him to ‘give up hatred’ after the latter made a stunning announcement that he was considering giving up his social media accounts this Sunday.

Modi tweeted, “This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted.”

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

While Modi’s announcement left many social media users stunned since he’s used social media platforms better than any other Indian politician to his advantage politically, Rahul Gandhi wasted no time in reminding him that the prime minister needed to give up his politics of hate. He wrote, “Give up hatred, not social media accounts.”

Give up hatred, not social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/HDymHw2VrB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2020

Modi’s fans, also known as bhakts, were quick to clarify that what the Hindutva leader essentially meant was that he will give up for one day and not from ‘this Sunday.’

Modi has more than 53 million followers on Twitter, 44.5 million followers on Facebook, 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 35.2 million followers on Instagram.

