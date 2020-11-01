The Ghaziabad Police in Uttar Pradesh have deleted a tweet on the arrest of four thieves with one of them sporting a ‘Namo Again’ T-shirt. The extraordinary step by the Ghaziabad Police came immediately after Youth Congress leader Srinivas BV took a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

Sharing the photos of four thieves, the Ghazibad Police had tweeted from its official Twitter handle, “#GhaziabadPolice|The Loni Border Police successfully solves the theft case in a shop. Four dreaded thieves arrested. 14 stolen mobile phones recovered from their custody.”

The Ghaziabad Police also issued a full statement in Hindi outlining the chain of events leading to their arrest.

However, Youth Congress Srinavas BV took to Twitter to mock PM Modi as he wrote, “The Ghaziabad Police arrested dreaded thief by identifying him with his dress. Is this the employment option left for blind followers Mr. Modi?”

Supporters of PM Modi had used the campaign under the hashtag ‘Namo Again’ during last year’s Lok Sabha polls. It’s not clear why the Ghaziabad Police decided to take down the tweet on the arrest of a thief wearing ‘Namo Again’ T-shirt.

The Ghaziabad Police is a part of the Uttar Pradesh Police, which is controlled by the state’s Yogi Adityanath government.