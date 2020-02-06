GetWellSoonModi trends after PM Modi refers to Rahul Gandhi as #Tubelight, Congress calls PM ‘stand-up comedian’

Congress supporters on Thursday took to Twitter to trend hashtag #GetWellSoonModi after a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling Rahul Gandhi a ‘tubelight’ went viral. Modi made the controversial remarks during his speech replying to a debate on Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Lok Sabha.

Modi was accusing a senior Congress leader of having threatened to beat him up. He said that it will take at least six months for that Congress leader to execute his plan. Modi added that he will the next six months to practice more yoga to prepare himself for the thrashing by the Congress leader.

It was at this point when Rahul Gandhi got up to speak but wasn’t allowed by the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who’s also a BJP MP from Rajasthan. Reacting to Gandhi’s attempt for an intervention, Modi said disparagingly, “Respected Speaker, I have been speaking for 30-40 minutes but it took this long for the current to reach. Many tublights function like this.”

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad shared the clip of the video on using his official Twitter handle.

Modi was referring to a statement made by Rahul Gandhi who had said during one of his election speeches in Delhi that jobless Indian youth will beat the prime minister up using sticks.

Incensed by Modi’s tubelight jibe, Congress supporters wished the prime minister to get well soon. Soon hashtag #GetWellSoonModi became a top Twitter trend. Terming his comments ‘unfortunate and deeply regrettable,’ Congress MP Manish Tewari likened the prime minister to a stand-up comedian.

This is how Twitterati reacted;

The world knows who gets a shock when asked out-of-syllabus questions.#PMinLokSabha #GetWellSoonModipic.twitter.com/TaJ0TWJYhA — Rofl Republic 🍋🌶 (@i_theindian) February 6, 2020

Every time when PM Narendra Modi gets up to speak … #GetWellSoonModi pic.twitter.com/afiJtB9Joa — Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) February 6, 2020