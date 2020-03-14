GATE 2020 Results: IIT Delhi declares GATE 2020 Results @ gate.iitd.ac.in

GATE 2020 Results: The IIT Delhi has declared the GATE 2020 Results on its official website gate.iitd.ac.in. The IIT Delhi has also declared the subject-wise cut-off marks for GATE 2020 exam.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website of IIT Delhi gate.iitd.ac.in

Click the link stating ‘GATE – 2020 result declared’

Submit ‘Enrollment ID / Email Address’ and password along with captcha to access the result page

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India. Qualifying in GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to: (i) Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/Technology/Architecture and (ii) Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science, in the institutions supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies. Even in some colleges and institutions, which admit students without MHRD scholarship/assistantship, the GATE qualification is mandatory. Further, many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment process. The information in this brochure is mainly categorized into Pre-Examination (Eligibility, Application Submission, Examination Centres, etc.), Examination (Pattern, Marks/Score, etc.) and Post-Examination (Answers, Contests, Results, Scorecard, etc.) sections.