Former Unnao BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar give life sentence for raping minor

A court in Delhi has sentenced former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao to life for raping a minor girl. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma also directed Sengar to pay Rs 10 lakh to the victim as compensation and another Rs 15 lakh towards the prosecution costs.

Sengar will have to spend the rest of his time in jail the last day of his life. He can, however, come out on bail and enjoy a normal life while his case goes through years of appeal as has been the case with the Indian judiciary.

Meanwhile, the court has directed the CBI to provide necessary protection to the girl and her family.

The court had convicted Sengar last week holding him guilty under Section 376 IPC and section 5(c) of the POCSO Act.

Sengar was convicted of raping a girl when she was 11 years of age. He had kidnapped and raped her. The case had taken an unexpected turn after the car used by the rape victim was hit by a truck. The Supreme Court had intervened and shifted all pending cases against Sengar out of Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

The victim had sustained critical injuries, while two of her aunts had died in the accident. Her lawyer continues to remain in hospital.

The Delhi court on Monday also slammed the CBI for its lackadaisical approach in completing the probe against the four-term BJP MLA, who was only expelled from the party after nationwide condemnation.

The victim’s father was arrested by the UP Police after he tried to stage a protest demanding justice for his daughter. He later died in the police custody allegedly after being mercilessly thrashed by cops in police custody.