Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away, he was 84

Former president Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the age of 84. Mukherjee was admitted to the army hospital in Delhi on 10 August before he was kept on a ventilator. The same day he was operated to remove a clot in his brain. He later developmed a lung infection and had also tested positive for COVID-19. According to the hospital’s latest health bulletin on Monday, he had slipped into a deep coma.

A tweet by his son Abhijeet Mukherjee said, “With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You Folded hands.”

Reacting to his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society.”

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends.”

Industrialist Naveen Jindal wrote on Twitter, “Saddened by the demise of former President Shri #PranabMukherjee. He was an excellent statesman, great leader, loved & admired by ppl across political lines. My condolences, thoughts and prayers with his family and loved ones. Om Shanti.”

Mukherjee was the 13th president of India from 2012 to 2017.

