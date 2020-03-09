Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and industrialist Naveen Jindal pay tributes to Hans Raj Bhardwaj

Several Congress stalwarts including former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and industrialist Naveen Jindal on Monday paid their last tributes to Hans Raj Bhardwaj, former Union Law Minister and Karnataka Governor. Bhardwaj passed away on Sunday at the age of 82. These leaders visited the residence of late Hansraj Bhardwaj to offer their condolences.

One of the longest-serving law ministers of India, Bhardwaj served as the Karnataka Governor between 2009 and 2014.

Delhi: Congress leaders Dr. Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi pay last tributes to Hans Raj Bhardwaj, former Governor of Karnataka and former Union Law Minister who passed away yesterday. pic.twitter.com/1j4anpdb3Q — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Naveen Jindal had written a profound note recalling his friendship with the deceased leader. Jindal’s tweets had read, “Sad to hear news of the demise of former Union Minister Shri Hansraj Bhardwaj. He was a great leader and a kind human being. My condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti.”

In another tweet, Jindal had written, “He was a man I could always turn to for advice. A man of impeccable memory and knowledge, it was Shri Hansraj Bhardwaj who counselled me to establish @JindalGlobalUNI. He made me meet OPJGU’s VC Prof C. Rajkumar . Shall always cherish the memories and miss him.”

He was a man I could always turn to for advice. A man of impeccable memory and knowledge, it was Shri Hansraj Bhardwaj who counselled me to establish @JindalGlobalUNI . He made me meet OPJGU’s VC Prof C. Rajkumar . Shall always cherish the memories and miss him. — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) March 8, 2020

Also condoling Bhardwaj’s death were Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and opposition leader in the Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah. Yediyurappa said in a condolence message, “In his death we lost a good legal expert and administrator. May his soul rest in peace and may God give strength to his family to bear the loss.”