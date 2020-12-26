Former Lok Sabha MP Harinder Singh Khalsa MP quits BJP to protest against government’s ‘insensitivity’ towards farmers’ suffering

Former Lok Sabh MP Harinder Singh Khalsa has resigned from the BJP in protest against the ‘insensitivity’ shown to the suffering of farmers protesting against the Farm Laws. Khalsa, who had won on an AAP ticket in 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab, had later joined the BJP.

A news flash by ANI said that Khalsa had decided to sever his ties with the BJP ‘in protest against the insensitivity shown by party leaders & the govt towards the sufferings of the farmers, their wives and children protesting against the three agrarian laws.’

Punjab: Former Lok Sabha MP Harinder Singh Khalsa resigns from BJP “in protest against the insensitivity shown by party leaders & the govt towards the sufferings of the farmers, their wives and children protesting against the three agrarian laws”. — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

Khalsa’s decision to leave the BJP came on a day Prime Minister said that farmers were being misled by his political rivals. BJP’s key ally in Punjab, the Akali Dal, has already quit the NDA in protest against the Farm Laws.

More than 41 farmers have died since the agitation gathered momentum in September this year. Farmer unions had recently paid tributes to 41 farmers, who died since 15 September. “Our union organised programmes to pay tributes to farmers in 98 villages of Punjab on Sunday. We will continue to pay them tributes by organising these programmes in 15 districts of Punjab till December 24,” Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of BKU (Ugrahan) was quoted by Indian Express.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camping near the Delhi border demanding the withdrawal of the three Farm Laws.