Former IAS official Shah Faesal’s detention extended by 3 months under Public Safety Act

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday extended the detention of former IAS officer Shah Faesal by another three months under the draconian Public Safety Act. The Kashmiri bureaucrat-turned-politician has been kept under detention since early August last year when the security forces stopped him from flying to Istanbul.

His detention had taken place soon after the Centre’s Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370 giving special status to people of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories.

Faesal was booked under the draconian PSA in February this year. A report by news agency PTI said that the decision to extend his detention came hours before it was coming to an end on Wednesday.

Under the PSA, the ‘public order’ allows the government have an individual under detention for three months, which can be extended to a year. While the provision ‘threat to the security of the state’ under the PSA allows the government to extend the detention of an individual to two years.

Faesal had stunned everyone by resigning from the civil services in January in protest against the ‘unabated killings in Kashmir.’