Former BJP minister Eknath Khadse joins NCP; threatens to release ‘CD’ if BJP uses ED against him

Eknath Khadse, a powerful Maharashtra politician and former minister in the BJP government headed by Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday officially joined the Nationalist Congress Party. Khadse threatened to release the ‘CD’ if his former party, the BJP, decided to harass him using the Enforcement Directorate, popularly known as ED.

Speaking to reporters, Khadse said that he would expand the NCP across Maharashtra more than he helped the BJP grow in the state, adding that he had offers from many parties but his supporters insisted him to join the NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar.

“They made allegations of land grabbing against me. Now I will show how much land BJP has grabbed. The CD will be out at an appropriate time,” Khadse was quoted as saying.

The NCP is currently a part of the ruling coalition in the Maharashtra government, headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.