“Forces hellbent on imposing communal & divisive ideology on India can’t have place in this country”: Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has made a desperate appeal to the people of Delhi after large-scale violence claimed four lives including that of a head constable of the Delhi Police. One civilian lynched to death by a group of terrorists has been identified as Mohammad Furqan.

A statement by the Congress read, “Congress President Sonia Gandhi has appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain communal harmony and thwart the attempts to divide India along the religious lines through a nefarious design of communal forces.

“In a statement released here, Mrs. Gandhi expressed her deep anguish and sadness on the death of Head Constable Rattan Lal. She also expressed her condolences to the grieving family.”

Gandhi also said that there was no place for violence in the country of Mahatma Gandhi. “Forces hellbent on imposing their communal and divisive ideology on India can not have a place in this country,” Gandhi said in her statement.

Delhi started burning soon after BJP leader Kapil Mishra issued chilling threats in the presence of a senior police officer. He had threatened to take law into his own hand if anti-CAA protesters were not removed from Delhi’s streets.

Several videos of violence plaguing a large part of north-east Delhi are being shared on Twitter. In one particular video from Gokulpuri, a tyre market could be seen set on fire. Similar videos of vehicles, shops and buildings being set ablaze too emerged from other areas such as Bhajanpura, Maujpur and Jaffrabad. According to some reports, a petrol pump was set on fire in Bhajanpura after a violent mob hurled petrol bombs.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has said that schools ‘shall remain closed in the Northeast district.’ on Tuesday in view of the violence.