FMGE Results 2019: National Board of Examinations declares FMGE Results 2019 @ natboard.edu.in

FMGE Results 2019: The National Board of Examinations has declared the FMGE Results 2019 on its official website natboard.edu.in. FMGE is an abbreviated form of Foreign Medical Graduates Examination meant for medical professionals with Indian origin who have taken medical training outside India but want to practice in India.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit official website natboard.edu.in

Look for FMGE on the home page under NBE Results section

Click the link, which will open in a new page

A PDF page will open containing list of successful candidates

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About National Board of Examinations

The National Board of Examinations was established in 1975 with the prime objective of improving the quality of the Medical Education by elevating the level and establishing standards of post graduate examinations in modern medicine on an all India basis. There are more than 149 recognized Medical Colleges in the country. In addition to Postgraduate teaching institutions under MCI, there are 450 accredited institutions imparting training in various Broad and Super specialities for the award of postgraduate qualification in Broad and super specialities. The Board at present conducts postgraduate and postdoctoral examinations in 54 disciplines approved by the Board for the award of Diplomate of National Board. The Medical Council of India has laid down standards for post graduate examinations conducted by various medical colleges and affiliated to concerned universities and other institutions, yet the levels of proficiency and standards of evaluation vary considerably in these institutions. The setting up of a National Body to conduct post graduate medical examination was intended to provide a common standard and mechanism of evaluation of minimum level of attainment of the objective for which post graduate courses were started in medical institutions. Moreover, intra country and international comparison is facilitated with the availability of commonly accepted evaluation mechanism.

RECOGNITION OF DNB QUALIFICATIONS

The Nomenclature of the degree awarded by the National Board of Examinations is called the “Diplomate of National Board”. The list of recognised qualifications awarded by the Board in various Broad and Super specialities as approved by the Government of India and included in the First Schedule of IMC Act 1956 is as at Annexure II.

The Diplomate qualifications awarded by the National Board of Examinations have been equated with the postgraduate and post doctorate degrees awarded by other Indian Universities by the Government of India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; vide their notifications issued from time to time (Annexure III). The holders of Board’s qualification awarded after an examination (DNB Final) are eligible to be considered for specialists post in any Hospital including training/teaching institution. Kindly refer to gazette notication dated 20th February 2009 issued in this regard by Government of India.