Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot invoking ‘Lord Ram’ in his latest tweet after being sacked by the Congress has triggered speculations about his political future. This was after Pilot tweeted thanking people for their support as the Congress removed him from the posts of Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister and PCC Chief in the state.

Taking to Twitter, the 42-year-old disgruntled Congress leader wrote, “My heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all those who have come out in my support today.” Pilot signed off his tweet by invoking ‘Lord Ram’ as he wrote, “Ram Ram Sa.”

My heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all those who have come out in my support today.

राम राम सा ! — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 14, 2020

No sooner did Pilot post his tweet invoking ‘Lord Ram,’ it triggered speculation about his future direction of travel in the Indian politics.

This is the first time Pilot has used “Ram Ram Sa” in his tweets. He has been on Twitter for 6 years now. pic.twitter.com/NGAy2t3ro7 — Dushyant (@atti_cus) July 14, 2020

Ram Ram is this a hint , Is he saying something to nation about congress but I am not being judgmental — Ram (@ram_2_6) July 14, 2020

Never saw him saying ram ram while he was in congress.. Aazadi mil gayi bhai ko.. Ram ram saaa… #JaiShreeRam 🙏🏽 — Crime Master Gogo (@vipul2777) July 14, 2020

Kabhi toh Ram Ram niklega muh se? Kabhi toh ghar wapas aaoge? Kab tak is maa bete ke dar se apne Ram se rishta naata tod ke baithoge.. welcome back to Ram @SachinPilot . Happy that after years you said Ram Ram Sa. Nobody should fear about his religion because of somebody. pic.twitter.com/b6Nk9Gxdwa — Ravi Rai (@Raviravirai) July 14, 2020

Pilot, who is likely to address a news conference at 10.30 AM on Wednesday, had earlier tweeted, “Truth can be harassed but it can’t be defeated.” He found support from other young Congress leaders such as Priya Dutt and Jitin Prasada. Prasada wrote, “Sachin Pilot is not just a collegues but my friend. No one can take away the fact that all these years he has worked with dedication for the party. Sincerely hope the situation can still be salvaged. Sad it has come to this.”

Dutt tweeted, “Another friend leaves the party both sachin and jyotirajya were colleagues & good friends unfortunately our party has lost 2 stalwart young leaders with great potential. I don’t believe being ambitious is wrong. They have worked hard through the most difficult times.”

Both Dutt and Prasada have often faced criticism for being the beneficiaries of dynasty politics in the Congress.

Pilot has reportedly rebelled demanding his elevation to the post of Rajasthan Chief Minister. Son of a former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot, Sachin Pilot joined Congress in 2003. He became an MP at the age of 26 and a union minister when he was only 30. The Congress appointed him to head the party in Rajasthan when he was just 36 before announcing him as the state’s Deputy Chief minister at the age of 40.