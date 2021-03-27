First phase of assembly polls: Bengal records 80% polling, Assam 72%

The first phase of assembly polls in West Bengal and Assam registered nearly 80% and over 72% polling respectively on Saturday. While 30 seats went to polls in Bengal in the first phase, 47 seats were in the fray in Assam.

Five years ago, the ruling Trinamool had won 26 of the 30 seats that went to the polls today. In Assam, the ruling BJP had won 35 of the 47 seats going for polls in the first phase on Saturday.

Bengal goes to polls in eight stages with the first phase of the voting taking place today. The last phase of the elections will take place on 29 April with the counting scheduled for 2 May. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seeking a third straight term in office, while the BJP has made an audacious attempt at dislodging the Trinamool from the government.

After casting his vote in the afternoon, Sonoiwal said, “The BJP and its alliance partners will win again and return to power in Assam. People have seen the performance of our government in the last five years.”

In Assam, the BJP is seeking a second term in office for its chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, even though the saffron has not categorically projected him as the CM face.

In Bengal, Banerjee has had to face a series of high-profile defections with her former aide, Suvendu Adhikari, joining the BJP. Banerjee later decided to leave her Bhawanipore seat to contest against Adhikari from Nandigram, where the polling will take place in the second phase.

Voting was extended by an hour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.