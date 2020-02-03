Firing outsise Jamia Millia Islamia University amidst anti-CAA protests

Two bike-borne assailants reportedly fired outside Gate number 5 of the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday night. The two men, who fired bullets, were reportedly riding a scooty.

Soon after the firing incident took place, angry students gathered outside the Jamia Nagar police station. They returned to the protest site near the university after their complaint was registered. Police have launched an investigation to trace the unidentified shooters.

Angry students also staged protests against the repeated incidents of firing targeting the anti-CAA protesters.

Huge mobilisation by #JamiaMilliaIslamia students at right now against the motive to threaten them by firing shots. They remain peaceful. “We aren’t going to be provoked by cowards,” says students. “Delhi Police murdabad” chants everywhere in the campus. #jamiafiring pic.twitter.com/SRu7CRw5eY — Tarique Anwer (@tanwer_m) February 2, 2020

This is the third incident of firing in and around Jamia Nagar, where anti-CAA protests have been taking place since December last year. Last week, a Hindutva terrorist Rambhakt was taken into custody after he injured a Jamia student with his pistol.

Days later, police arrested one Kapil Gujjar, ironically a journalism student, from near Shaheen Bagh after he fired several rounds of bullets at the protesters.

The latest incident of firing has coincided with the Election Commission removing deputy commissioner of police, South-East Delhi, Chinmoy Biswal, from his post. Both Jamia and Shaheen Bagh fell under his jurisdiction. The poll body has appointed Kumar Gyanesh to take charge as the interim DCP.

A statement from the election body read, “As decided by the Election Commission, this is to convey that Sh. Chinmoy Biswal IPS (2008), DCP (South-East) stands relieved from his present post with immediate effect and shall report to MHA.”