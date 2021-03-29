“Few things must be clarified with the passage of time, else…”: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut posts cryptic tweet on Sharad Pawar’s rumoured meeting with Amit Shah

Shiv Sena Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that there was no truth in rumours of NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s secret meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah in Ahmedabad recently. Raut’s statement came hours after Shah refused to answer a question over his alleged secret meeting with Pawar.

Raut took to Twitter to write, “Few things must be clarified with the passage of time, else they lead to confusion. I can say with confidence that there was no secret meeting between Shard Pawar and Amit Shah in Ahmedabad or anywhere else. At least, end the rumours now. This wouldn’t of any use.”

कुछ बातें समय के साथ स्पष्ट हो जानी चाहिए, वरना भ्रम पैदा हो जाता है। मैं विश्वास के साथ कह सकता हूं कि शरद पवार जी और अमित शाह के बीच अमदाबाद या कहीं भी कोई गुप्त बैठक नहीं हुई है। अब तो अफवाहों का अंत करो। इससे कुछ हाथ नहीं लगेगा। pic.twitter.com/HpWnp1BBHd — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) March 29, 2021

Later speaking to reporters, Raut reiterated his stand saying that attempts were being made to create confusion in Maharashtra politics. Maharashtra currently has a coalition government comprising the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress.

When asked to comment over his alleged meeting with Pawar, Shah had told reporters on Sunday, “Not everything can be made public.” Shah’s decision to not deny the reports of his meeting with the NCP leader had triggered speculations over the future of Maharashtra’s ruling alliance with predicting troubles for the state government.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who belongs to Pawar’s party, has been facing considerable attack for the BJP after the former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh, accused him of directing Sachin Vaze of collecting Rs. 100 crore from the city’s bars, pubs and other establishments for him every month. Vaze, an inspector with the Mumbai Police, is currently under NIA custody over his alleged involvement in the discovery of an explosive-laden SUV from outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani.