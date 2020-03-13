Farooq Abdullah to be released from detention, daughter tweets ‘My father is a free man again’

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has decided to revoke the detention of former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah after keeping the 83-year-old veteran politician in solitary confinement since 5 August.

The Centre’s Narendra Modi government had come under considerable condemnation after it decided to extend the detention of Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti.

The order by the home ministry of the Jammu and Kashmir administration read, “In exercise of powers conferred under section 19(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978, the Government hereby revokes the detention order bearing No. DMS/PSA/120/2019 dated 15-09-2019 issued by District Magistrate, Srinagar, extended for a period of 03 months vide Government Order No. Home/PB-V/340 of 2019 dated 12-12-2019 and then extended for a further period of three months vide Government order number Home-PB-V/340 of 2019 dated 13-12-2019 and then extended for a further period of three months vide Government Order No Home/PB-V/668 of 2020 dated 11-03-2020 Dr Farooq Abdullah s/o Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah R/o Gupkar Road, Srinagar with immediate effect.”

Reacting to the news, his daughter Safia Abdullah Khan tweeted, “My father is a free man again.”

My father is a free man again. — Safia Abdullah Khan (@safiakhan71) March 13, 2020

The central government headed by Narendra Modi had arrested all prominent Kashmiri politicians moments before Home Minister Amit Shah announced the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories on 5 August 2019. The entire Kashmir valley was placed under a complete lockdown with mobile and internet services banned. The government recently restored these communication facilities in the valley.