Farmers’ tractor rally LIVE: Violent clashes in central Delhi, Modi government’s minister says ‘Red Fort’s dignity’ breached

Thousands of farmers on Tuesday marched to India’s national capital as part of their much-awaited tractor rally against the three Farm Laws passed by the Narendra Modi government. Violent clashes broke out in parts of Delhi as police accused farmers of deviating from the agreed route. A cabinet colleague of Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused farmers of breaching the dignity of the Red Fort.



Meanwhile, the entry and exit gates of several Metro stations have been closed as the situation has become tense.

Security Update Entry/exit gates of all stations on grey line are closed. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 26, 2021

Protesting farmers claimed that one of their colleagues was shot dead in police firing in Delhi’s ITO area. They kept the dead body draped in India’s tri-colour at the famous ITO crossing.

Farmers claiming that a bullet has hit a farmer driving a tractor. His dead body is lying next to ITO crossing. @thewire_in pic.twitter.com/3luUWRRIXx — Ismat Ara (@IsmatAraa) January 26, 2021

Authorities have banned the entry to Connaught Place after reports of violent clashes in the vicinity. Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel ‘condemned’ the breach of the ‘Red Fort’s dignity’ by farmers. Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Patel took to Twitter to express his disappointment.

LIVE UPDATES

17:59 PM: Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla briefed Home Minister Amit Shah about situation in Delhi where farmers’ tractor parade against farm laws turned violent: officials. (PTI)

17:38 PM: Shocking scenes in Delhi. The violence by some elements is unacceptable. It’ll negate goodwill generated by peacefully protesting farmers. Kisan leaders have disassociated themselves & suspended #TractorRally. I urge all genuine farmers to vacate Delhi & return to borders: Punjab CM

17:03 PM: Thousands of farmers, who had arrived in Mumbai from parts of Maharashtra to protest against Centre’s farm laws, left for their homes after elderly woman protester hoisted national flag at Azad Maidan: AIKS. (PTI)

16:47 PM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes stock of law and order situation in Delhi from senior Home Ministry officials: Sources. (ANI)

16:23 PM: MHA orders suspension of internet in parts of Delhi for 12 hours from Tuesday noon, reports PTI

16:07 PM: Protesting farmer dies at Delhi’s ITO after his tractor overturns: Police. (PTI)

16:04 PM: Internet services temporarily suspended in the areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and their adjoining areas till 23:59 hrs on January 26: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). (ANI)

15:53 PM: Farmers seen storming the Red Fort

15:49 PM: Farmers attempt to push DTC bus placed on the road as a barricade by the Delhi Police.