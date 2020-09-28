Farmers’ protest against controversial Bills take dramatic turn after tractor set on fire near India Gate

JKR Staff
Ongoing farmers’ protests took a dramatic twist on Monday morning after a tractor was set on fire right in front of India Gate in Delhi. According to officials, the incident reportedly took place around 7.30 AM.

Many farmers were seen staging a protest by holding placards of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh with the burnt tractor in the background. The development near India Gate was the most significant in the current farmers’ agitation over the Farm Bill, controversially passed through the parliament and approved by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Monday’s development also triggered a political war of words with Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh telling NDTV, “If it’s my tractor and I want to burn it… what is their problem?”

BJP’s Bhupendra Yadav tweeted, “Farmers venerate their farm equipment. They don’t set tractors on fire. This burning of tractors by Congress and other opposition parties in the name of farmers is shameful. Don’t use India’s food producers for your politics.”

However, netizens sought to draw home a point on the significance of today’s development, highlighting how a tractor was the most important tool for farmers and its burning showed immense anger amongst them.

According to the Delhi Police, they are trying to identify those involved in the tractor burning incident since the area falls under a highly protected zone and is barely a few hundred meters away from the parliament building.

