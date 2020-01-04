Faced with criticism on his educational qualification, Union Minister Babul Supriyo threatens to pack off Indian Muslim student ‘to your country’

Union Minister Babul Supriyo has courted yet another controversy after he threatened to pack off an Indian Muslim student to ‘your country.’ This was after the student from West Bengal’s Birbhum district questioned Supriyo’s literacy level.

The student, identified as Mustafizur Rahman, has now demanded an unconditional apology from Supriyo. The motormouth minister, according to news agency PTI, has refused to apologise saying that he ‘does not need to apologize to fools.’

Supriyo had shared a post on his Facebook page on 26 December criticising the female Jadavpur University student, who had torn the first page of the amended Citizenship Act during the convocation ceremony.

Reacting to Supriyo’s social media post, Rahman asked in Bengali, “Babul-da (dada) how educated are people like you can be gauged from the fact that your mentor (state president) Dilip Ghosh spots gold in cow milk.” Pat came the reply from the minister, “”Mustafizur Rahaman let me first pack you off to your country, then will send the reply in postcard.”

Rahman wrote in response, “I am in possession of enough proof about my identity as Indian and Bengali. You don’t know how to respect Bengalis and still you are the MP of the state. Are you drinking cow urine regularly?” He was later quoted by PTI, “I had merely made a comment whether people like Babul Supriyo and Dilip Ghosh have the authority to make adverse comments about the individual decision of a gold medalist to protest against CAA at the annual convocation of an educational institution.”

Meanwhile, Supriyo is facing barrage of condemnation from netizens, who questioned his audacity to declare an Indian Muslim student foreigner just because he questioned his educational qualification. Faced with widespread condemnation for his bigotry, Supriyo has clarified that his criticism for Rahman had nothing to do with his religion.