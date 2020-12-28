Extraordinary scenes as Shiv Sena workers declare ED’s Mumbai building ‘BJP’s state office’ after financial probe agency summons MP Sanjay Raut’s wife

In an extraordinary development, a group of angry Shiv Sena workers on Monday put up a poster outside the Enforcement Directorate’s Mumbai office by declaring it the Maharashtra branch of the BJP. This came after the financial probe agency summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut in connection with the PMC Bank scam.

In a video shared by Raut, a Shiv Sena worker could be seen arguing with a Mumbai Police personnel after installing a poster declaring the ED’s Mumbai building ‘the state office of the BJP.’ Unfazed by the opposition from the Mumbai Police personnel, the Shiv Sena worker in the video could be heard asking the cop to go and report the matter to BMC, Mumbai’s civic body.

Meanwhile, Raut has warned the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not drag ‘children and women to the battlefield.’ Addressing a press conference, Raut said, “Targeting women of a household is an act of cowardice. Do whatever you want. We are not scared of you.”

Raut reminded how Sharad Pawar Eknath Khadse and Pratap Sarnaik had received notices from the ED in the last one year, adding that they all were ‘crucial for government formation in Maharashtra.’

Aditya Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was quoted by news agency PTI, “The ED move is politically motivated. We are not scared. The MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government is stable.”

According to a report by India Today, ‘a Rs 50 lakh transaction of Varsha Raut with the wife of another accused, named Pravin Raut, in the case is under the scanner.’ Varsha Raut has reportedly been summoned to explain the same transaction involving a loan borrowed by her to purchase a property.

The ED has also summoned Eknath Khadse, a former minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government of Maharashtra, in a separate PMLA case. Khadse, who has now left the BJP to join Sharad Pawar’s NCP, has been asked to appear on 30 December.