Extraordinary! Farmers beat utensils to protest PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat at Delhi border

Hundreds of thousands of farmers on Sunday beat utensils and clapped to protest Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat. While male protesters at the Tikri border beat utensils, their female counterparts clapped to express their outrage against the prime minister’s visible disdain to their demands.

The use of utensils to register their protest assumed significance given that it was Modi, who had urged Indians to indulge in utensil-banging exercise during the nationwide lockdown. His idea had earned him plenty of criticism since it had been coined immediately after he announced an unplanned lockdown, causing enormous distress to poor Indians up and down the country.

Farmers registering their protest by giving such a response to on going #MannKiBaat by PM Modi .. #FarmersProtest

pic.twitter.com/BoZbIHA5WQ — Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) December 27, 2020

#Verified 👉Farmers still banging thalis here at Singhu Border 👉Farmers began banging utensils during PM Modi’s #MannKiBaat 👉They are also sloganeering against Modi Sarkaar 👉This is day 32 of #FarmersProtests pic.twitter.com/BWVzfF8zMR — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) December 27, 2020

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camping at the borders near Delhi for over a month demanding the withdrawal of the three Farm Laws. PM Modi and other BJP leaders have accused the opposition parties of misleading the farmers. However, farmers are angry that Modi hasn’t found time to visit the border to meet the farmers.