A huge row has erupted after it was claimed that former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, who famously delivered the Ayodhya verdict in favour of Hindu parties, will be the BJP’s Chief Minister face during the Assam assembly elections. The claim was made by former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

“I have heard from my sources that Ranjan Gogoi’s name is in the list of BJP’s probable CM candidates. I suspect he might be projected as the CM by the party in the next assembly polls,” Tarun Gogoi was quoted as saying.

Ranjan Gogoi had famously awarded the title suit of the disputed land in Ayodhya to Hindu parties paving the way for the construction of Ram Temple. Soon after he retired as the CJI, he was rewarded with a membership in the upper house of the Indian parliament prompting many to allege a quid pro quo between him and the BJP.

Reacting to Tarun Gogoi’s claim, the Assam unit of BJP did not deny the possibility of the former CJI being projected as the CM, but termed the former’s claim as ‘meaningless. Assam BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, “People utter lot of meaningless stuff, when they grow very old, and we would like to put Gogoi’s statement in that category. I have met many former CMs, but no one makes such baseless assertions such as Tarun Gogoi. There is not one iota of truth in what he had said.”

Meanwhile, the news of Ranjan Gogoi being possibly projected as the BJP’s CM candidate has dominated the social media conversation.

Tarun Gogoi’s words may not turn prophetic, But MP Ranjan Gogoi would be thanking the senior Gogoi for saying this.

Enei Buri Nasoni ….😃😃 Great story @ROKIBUZZAMAN2https://t.co/KJ0AUqr2Pl — Aman Wadud (@AmanWadud) August 23, 2020

Of course, our judiciary is beyond corruption.https://t.co/HZlZ2uHQgN — meena kandasamy || இளவேனில் (@meenakandasamy) August 23, 2020

If the former CJI could go to Rajya Sabha, he might agree to be the next ‘prospective’ CM candidate of the BJP as well. He could have easily been chairman of the human rights commission or other rights organisations. But….https://t.co/xUNt31auIx — James Wilson (@jamewils) August 23, 2020

Tarun gogoi is taking complete advantage of his usage by BJP now he is blackmailing to BJP to announce his name for BJP’S CM candidature for upcoming Assam assembly elections. — Anil Kumar T (@IamAnilINC) August 23, 2020