Election Commission orders removal of PM Modi’s photo from COVID-19 vaccination certificates: Report

The Election Commission of India has reportedly ordered the removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photos from the COVID-19 vaccination certificates. This was a day after the top polling body sought reports from both the Chief Electoral Officer and the union health ministry following a complaint by the Trinamool Congress.

According to a report by NDTV, the EC has ordered the removal of Modi’s photos from COVID-19 vaccination certificates in four poll-bound states and one union territory that are scheduled to go for assembly polls in the coming weeks.

However, other states not going for polls can continue to issue certificates with Modi’s photos.

Last week, the Election Commission of India had sought a report from the West Bengal chief electoral officer after the Trinamool Congress complained that photos of PM Narendra Modi were being printed on COVID-19 vaccination certificates in violation of the model code of conduct ahead of the crucial assembly polls in the state.

Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien had taken to Twitter to write, “Elections declared. PM photo still brazenly appearing on #COVID19 documents. Trinamool @AITCofficial taking this up strongly with Election Commission @ECISVEEP.”

Earlier, the ECI had ordered the removal of hoardings carrying Modi’s photos from petrol pumps in the election-bound states and a union territory.

Bengal goes to polls in eight stages starting 27 March. Aside from Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry too are going for crucial assembly polls.