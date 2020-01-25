Election Commission directs police to file FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra for communal tweet

The Election Commission of India on Friday ordered the Delhi Police to file an FIR against BJP candidate and former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra for posting a communal tweet. The poll body also directed Twitter to remove the objectionable tweet.

The Election Commission said that Mishra’s tweet contributed to ‘aggravating differences or creating mutual hatred or causing tension between different communities.’

Unfazed by the EC’s decision, Mishra tweeted in Hindi, “There’s no conversation even when they commit murder. I become infamous even when I take a sigh.”

वो क़त्ल भी करते हैं तो चर्चा नहीं होता

हम आह भी भरते हैं तो हो जाते हैं बदनाम — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 24, 2020

Mishra had courted controversy by sensationally claiming that the next month’s assembly polls in Delhi was a contest between India and Pakistan. After tweeting about his sensational communal claims, the former AAP MLA had also justified his controversial statements.

Delhi goes to polls on 8 February with counting scheduled for 11 February. Mishra, who won his last elections on an AAP ticket from Karawal Nagar, has been fielded by the BJP from Model Town for the next month’s polls.

He was a cabinet minister in the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but fell out spectacularly with AAP chief. He later accused Kejriwal of corruption.