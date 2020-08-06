LIVE UPDATES: Eight COVID-19 patients die after fire breaks out at Gujarat hospital, Vijay Mallya’s files go missing from Supreme Court

At least eight COVID-19 patients have died after a fire broke out at an Ahmedabad’s Shrey Hospital in Gujarat’s business capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hails from Gujarat, has condoled the death of COVID-19 positive victims.

According to reports, the fire broke out in the ICU of the Shrey Hospital at around 3.30 AM on Thursday morning. The hospital is located in Navrangapura area of Ahmedabad. Among those killed are five men and three women.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM @vijayrupanibjp Ji and Mayor @ibijalpatel Ji regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected.”

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered an inquiry and awarded aRs 4 lakh as compensation to the kin of those killed. Rs 50,000 compensation will be awarded to those injured in the incident.

14:51 PM: Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey warns of legal action if IPS officer, who had gone to Mumbai to probe actor #SushantSinghRajput death case, is not released from ‘forcible quarantine’ by the end of the day. (PTI)

14:01 PM: Documents in Vijay Mallya case in Supreme Court mysteriously go missing, reports news agency IANS. NDTV reports how document admitting Chinese intrusions has vanished from the Defence Ministry’s website. Secret files related to Rafale deal too were stolen from Defence Ministry last year.

13:52 PM: Senior IAS officers Sangeeta Singh Mukesh Puri appointed to carry out the probe

