Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated in India on Monday, moon not sighted: Delhi’s Jama Masjid’s Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari

Delhi’s Jama Masjid’s Shahi Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, has said that the moon could not be sighted today and, therefore, this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Monday.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia had announced that the annual Muslim festival will be celebrated on Sunday since the moon was not sighted in the kingdom. This effectively means that Muslims around the world will be observing 30 days of Ramadan fasts.

NEWS | Eid Al Fitr Prayers will not be held in any Mosques across the Kingdom except the Haramain.

Muadhins have been instructed to raise the Eid Takbeerat after Fajr Salah until the time of Ishraq (Sun Rise)#EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/uXmxly7rGf — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) May 22, 2020

This year’s Eid will be a low key affair for Muslims around the world due to the lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic. In India, most Muslims have decided to stay away from Eid shopping in solidarity of the sufferings of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers, who continue to walk hundreds of kilometers to return homes in the absence of public transportation.