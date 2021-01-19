“Egg on my face”: Embarrassed Michael Vaughan reacts after facing flak for 4-0 whitewash prediction for India, says ‘Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant’ are future superstars

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has stopped short of apologising for his earlier prediction for a whitewash for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which Team India won 2-1. Vaughan took to Twitter to say that the Indian team’s stunning victory in Brisbane had left him red-faced.

Vaughan tweeted, “Wow .. That has to go down as one of the greatest if not the greatest Test victory of all time !! Egg on my face over here in the UK .. but I love to see character & skill .. India have it in abundance .. btw @RealShubmanGill & @RishabhPant17 are future superstars ! #AUSvIND.”

Vaughan, in his tweet posted on 19 December after India’s humiliating defeat in Adelaide, had written, “Told ya … India are going to get hammered in the Test Series … #AUSvIND #4-0.” India were bowled out for 36 in their second innings in Adelaide, their lowest-ever Test total.

Vaughan reproduced that infamous tweet and wrote on Tuesday, “Told you all India would lose 4-0 If they lost in Adelaide.”

India on Tuesday pulled off an extraordinary win in Brisbane against Australia by three wickets. This is the first in 32 years that Australia have lost a Test match in Brisbane. While Mohammed Siraj claimed his first five-wicket haul, another inexperienced bowler, Shardul Thakur, had dismissed four Aussie batsmen in their second innings. Chasing 328 runs to win, Shubman Gill, playing only the third Test match of his career, made 91 runs, while another inexperienced batsman, Rishabh Pant, remained unbeaten at 89 as he hit the winning run.