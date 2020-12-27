ED summons Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s wife in PMC Bank Scam case; Eknath Khadse, who left BJP to join NCP, also summoned

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Varsha Raut, the wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, in the PMC Bank Scam case. Varsha Raut has been asked to appear before the central government’s agency on 29 December. The development has taken place just a day after Sanjay Raut called for a realignment of the UPA under the Congress to take on the BJP.

The ED has also summoned Eknath Khadse, a former minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government of Maharashtra, in a separate PMLA case. Khadse, who has now left the BJP to join Sharad Pawar’s NCP, has been asked to appear on 30 December.

A report by India Today quoted sources as saying that ‘a Rs 50 lakh transaction of Varsha Raut with the wife of another accused, named Pravin Raut, in the case is under scanner.’ Varsha Raut has reportedly been summoned to explain the same transaction involving a loan borrowed by her to purchase a property.

BJP’s Kirit Somaiya tweeted, “I heard about ED notice to Sanjay Raut Family. Will Mr Raut tell us, is his family beneficiary? Whether earlier any inquiry, notices received? 10 lacs Depositors r sufferers. If ED wants any information Political Protection is not healthy idea. All wants revival of PMC Bank.”

Raut’s wife was summoned a day after he called for the expansion of the Congress-led UPA. He had said that there were many regional political outfits that had taken on the BJP in state elections but they were not part of the UPA. “We need to talk to them and invite them to be a part of the UPA,” Raut was quoted as saying.

Raut party, the Shiv Sena, was in a political alliance with the BJP until it joined hands with the Congress and the NCP to form government in Maharashtra last year.