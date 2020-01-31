Economic survey predicts GDP to be between 6 and 6.5%, wants government to deliver expeditiously on reforms to revive growth

The Economic Survey 2019-20 tabled in the parliament on Friday predicted the GDP growth between 6% and 6.5% in the fiscal year starting 1 April. If this prediction holds true, this will be up from the current 5%. The survey also said that the fiscal deficit target for the current financial year may need to be relaxed to revive economic growth.

The survey also asked the government to deliver expeditiously on reforms to revive the growth. It said that ethical wealth creation was vital to India becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025 adding that to achieve the GDP of USD 5 trillion by 2024-25, India must spend about USD 1.4 trillion over these years on infrastructure.

Here are some other key highlights of the economic survey as reported by news agency PTI: