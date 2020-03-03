Dubai-based Indian chef Trilok Singh sacked for issuing rape threats to woman on Facebook and abusing Muslims

A Dubai-based Indian chef, Trilok Singh, has been sacked after he issued rape threats to a woman and abusing Muslims on Facebook. Demand for Trilok Singh’s sacking had grown after several social media users shared his expletive-laden rape threats aimed at one Swati Khanna.

Singh, a native resident of Uttarakhand, had claimed to be working for The Lalit Hotel in his Facebook bio. However, as complaints against him gained momentum, The Lalit Hotel swung into action and issued a public statement denying any association with the Hindutva bigot.

A tweet by the hotel said, “Namaskar ! We recently noticed a series of tweets about Trilok Singh. We strongly condemn this behavior and clarify that Trilok Singh is not a part of @thelalitgroup since last two years. We are also reporting his profile to Facebook for removing his current working status.”

The 38-year old bigot worked as the head chef at Dubai’s Grand Barbeque Indian restaurant. Its co-owner H Gani told Gulf News that Singh was fired immediately after the paper carried a report about his rape threats issued to Khanna. Gani said, “As soon as we saw the newspaper report, we called Singh and terminated his contract. We didn’t even wait for a day. His visa has been sent for cancellation. As a company we don’t want to associate ourselves with people who harbour such thoughts and make such derogatory remarks against a woman.”

In his Facebook post, Singh had threatened to rape Khanna and pour acid in her private parts. He had also called Khanna a prostitute for her anti-CAA views.

After The Lalit Group warned him of consequences for wrongly identifying himself as its staff, Singh had changed his employer’s name to the University of Dubai.

Last year, a UAE-based company Security-Transguard had sacked one of its employees for celebrating the New Zealand terror attack that killed 50 Muslim worshippers. The UAE government had later deported the man, identified as Rony Singh, to an unnamed country.

In 2018, a Gulf company had fired one of its employees from Kerala for an insensitive social media post mocking the plight of flood victims in the southern Indian state.

The same year, Dubai’s JW Marriott Marquis Hotel had sacked Chef Atul Kochhar, who ran the hotel’s Indian restaurant, Rang Mahal, inside its premises after he sensationally posted hateful tweets against Islam and Muslims.