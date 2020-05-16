Drug hunt in time of COVID-19 lockdown: Customs seize 310 gms of heroine and 66000 pieces of WY tablets from Imphal-Dimapur road

The Indian customs have made another huge seizure, thwarting an audacious attempt of drug smuggling even during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Customs Imphal of the Indian Customs said that it had seized 310 gms of heroine and ‘66000 nos of WY tablets concealed inside a spare tyre of the truck.

A tweet by Customs NER Shillong read, “Drug hunt in the time of lockdown! On 13.05.20, Customs Imphal has seized 310 gms of heroine and 66000 nos of WY tablets concealed inside a spare tyre of truck moving through Imphal-Dimapur road.”

On 13.05.20, Customs Imphal has seized 310 gms of heroine and 66000 nos of WY tablets concealed inside a spare tyre of truck moving through Imphal-Dimapur road.

This came just a day after the Airport Intelligence Unit in Kozhikode announced that it had confiscated 180 gm crude gold bangles worth Rs 7.56 Lakhs worn by a passenger at the upper arm and hidden beneath the clothes were seized.

Earlier last week, the Indian customs officials had seized over five lakh masks, 57 litres of hand sanitiser and 952 PPE kits bound for the US, the UK and the UAE. The customs took to Twitter to make the stunning revelation. In a separate development, the Indian customs had also said that they intercepted China-bound large shipment of raw materials for masks.