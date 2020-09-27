“Driven by my conscience”: Ajoy Kumar leaves AAP to re-join Congress, says ‘inspired by Rahul Gandhi’

Former President of Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee, Ajoy Kumar, has quit the Aam Aadmi Party to re-join the Congress. A former Lok Sabha MP, Kumar said that he was driven by his conscience and inspired by Rahul Gandhi.

Kumar tweeted, ““Silence becomes cowardice when occasion demands speaking out the whole truth & acting accordingly.” – Mahatma Gandhi.

Driven by my conscience to speak up against injustice & institutional capture, I’ve been inspired by Shri @RahulGandhi & decided to come back to @INCIndia today.”

The Congress too issued a statement confirming Kumar’s return to the party. A release by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal read, “Hon’ble Congress President has approved the proposal for the re-joining of Dr. Ajoy Kumar, EX-MP and former President, Jharkhand PCC, to the Congress party.”



Kumar wrote, “Amid a health, farmers, unemployment and economic crisis, it is Shri @RahulGandhi & Smt. Sonia Gandhi who have been steadfast in their support for the people and idea of India. I really admire this tenacity and they have inspired me to come back to @INCIndia again.”

Kumar had joined the AAP in September last year in the presence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.