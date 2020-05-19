Double murder of Samajwadi leader and son in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal stuns netizens, murder captured on camera

The double-murder of Samajwadi Party leader and his son has left netizens stunned after the video of the gruesome killing went viral on social media. Those killed are identified as Samajwadi Party leader Chhotelal Diwakar and his son Sunil Diwakar. Chhotelal Diwakar had contested the 2017 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

What led to the murder was a small argument over the laying of a road under the MGNREGA scheme. Superintendent of Police, (SP), Sambhal, Yamuna Prasad, said that teams had been formed to arrest the accused, one of whom is the husband of a village head. Prasad said, “Two people have received bullets and died on the spot….Their bodies are being sent for postmortem… Three teams have been formed to ensure the arrest (of accused). We’ve already picked up a few people.”

Chilling video capturing the murder of Samajwadi leader and his son in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh. Hope these goons get strictest punishment pic.twitter.com/cXrU0vtA7v — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) May 19, 2020

In the chilling video, the two accused, a father-son duo, can be seen brandishing guns. Just when they appeared to leave the spot and return, some people were heard shouting at them from behind. Soon both of them returned and began firing leaving the Samajwadi Party leader and his son dead.

The village, where the incident took place, falls under Behjoi police station of Sambhal district.