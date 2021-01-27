Doctor gets chilling threats from wife for getting vaccinated without her, private phone chat during LIVE broadcast goes viral

A video of a Padma Shri award-winning cardiologist facing rebuke from his wife during a LIVE broadcast has gone viral. Dr. KK Aggarwal’s fault was that he had chosen to get himself vaccinated for COVID-19 without his wife.

In the video, Dr. Aggarwal, a noted cardiologist from Delhi, was explaining to his viewers (through a LIVE broadcast from inside his car) the precautions that one must undertake while getting vaccinated for COVID-19. It was during the broadcast that his assistant informed him that his wife had rung him up before handing the phone over to him.

Dr Aggarwal’s wife was heard asking agitatedly, “You got yourself vaccinated?” The doctor replied, “I had gone there to find out some information and they insisted that I get vaccinated.”

This appeared to have left his wife enraged as she asked, “How weird are you? Couldn’t you take me along?” The doctor replied, “I will take you on Monday morning.”

But the wife wasn’t convinced as she launched a tirade against her husband, “Why didn’t you inform me and take me along with you? This is not done.” Conscious that his difficult conversation with his wife was going LIVE, the doctor said, “Ok, we will talk later.”

But, the wife was in no mood to be pacified as she said, “This is not done. No, why did you take the vaccine without me.” She then accused her husband of lying as she said, “Don’t lie to me Krishan.” When the doctor reminded her that he was in the midst of a LIVE broadcast, the wife replied with chilling threats, “I will come LIVE now to teach you a lesson.”

Doctor KK Agarwal got himself vaccinated without his wife. Note to self : don’t ever pick-up phone while you are live on tv 🙂

#forwarded. pic.twitter.com/uhIQYvZ4IO — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) January 27, 2021

The doctor was unable to speak after receiving these threats during his LIVE broadcast as he remained stuck for words for the next 17 seconds.

Dr. Aggarwal is the President at Confederation of Medical Associations of Asia and Oceania.