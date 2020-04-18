DMRC Result 2020 for JE/AM/MISC: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited declares DMRC Result 2020 for JE/AM/MISC @ delhimetrorail.com

DMRC Result 2020 for JE/AM/MISC: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited has declared the DMRC Result 2020 for JE/AM/MISC on its official website delhimetrorail.com. The results were declared for 1493 vacancies for the posts of Customer Relations Assistant (CRA), Junior Engineer (JE), Assistant Manager (AM), Maintainer, Train Operator, Account Assistant, Station Controller, Stenographer and Officer Assistant among others.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit DMRC website delhimetrorail.com

Click on Career tab on home page

Look for ‘DMRC/HR/Rectt./I/2019″ link

Click on the link to access your results for your desired posts

Take the printout and save the page for future references

Successful candidates will now need to go through the Document Verification OR Group Discussion OR Interview OR Medical Examination processes before their names are included in the final merit list.

About Delhi Metro

The Delhi Metro has been instrumental in ushering in a new era in the sphere of mass urban transportation in India. The swanky and modern Metro system introduced comfortable, air conditioned and eco-friendly services for the first time in India and completely revolutionized the mass transportation scenario not only in the National Capital Region but the entire country.

Having constructed a massive network of about 389 Km with 285 stations (including NOIDA-Greater NOIDA Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurugram) in record time in Delhi, NCR, the DMRC today stands out as a shining example of how a mammoth technically complex infrastructure project can be completed before time and within budgeted cost by a Government agency.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) was registered on 3rd May 1995 under the Companies Act, 1956 with equal equity participation of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and the Central Government to implement the dream of construction and operation of a world- class Mass Rapid Transport System (MRTS).

The DMRC opened its first corridor between Shahdara and Tis Hazari on 25th December, 2002. Subsequently, the first phase of construction worth 65 kilometres of Metro lines was finished two years and nine months ahead of schedule in 2005. Since then the DMRC has also completed the construction of another 125 kilometres of Metro corridors under the second phase in only four and a half years.

Presently, the Delhi Metro network consists of about 389 Km with 285 stations. The network has now crossed the boundaries of Delhi to reach NOIDA and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Bahadurgarh and Ballabhgarh in Haryana. With the opening of the Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar and Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden Sections, new age trains equipped with the Unattended Train Operation (UTO) technology have been introduced. These trains operate with the Communication Based Train Control(CBTC) signaling technology which facilitate movement of trains in very short frequencies. This network also includes the NOIDA – Greater NOIDA Aqua Line. The Aqua Line has been constructed by DMRC on behalf of the NOIDA Metro Rail Corporation and is also being operated by DMRC currently. In addition, the 11.6 kilometre long Rapid Metro also connects with the Delhi Metro network at Sikanderpur station of Yellow Line. The Rapid Metro provides connectivity within the satellite city of Gurugram.

The Airport Express link between the Indira Gandhi International Airport and New Delhi has now propelled Delhi to the league of global cities which have high speed rail connectivity between the city and the airport. The DMRC today has over 300 train sets of four, six and eight coaches.

The Delhi Metro has also contributed tremendously on the environment front by becoming the first ever railway project in the world to claim carbon credits for regenerative braking. DMRC has also been certified by the United Nations (UN) as the first Metro Rail and Rail based system in the world to get carbon Credits for reducing Green House gas emissions as it has helped to reduce pollution levels in the city by 6.3 lakh tons every year thus helping in reducing global warming.

It has also set up roof top solar power plants at many of its stations. All stations of the presently under construction corridors are being constructed as green buildings. In the present phase of Delhi Metro’s construction, the DMRC has completed 160 kilometres of Metro lines which has woven a web of Metro corridors along the city’s Ring Road besides connecting with many other localities in NOIDA, Ghaziabad, Bahadurgarh and Ballabhgarh.

Apart from providing Delhites with a comfortable public transport option, the Delhi Metro is also contributing significantly towards controlling pollution as well as reducing vehicular congestion on the roads.