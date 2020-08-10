DMK MP Kanimozhi asked if she was Indian for not knowing Hindi at airport; CISF launches inquiry; P Chidambaram says he too faced ‘taunts’ in past

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has ordered an inquiry into DMK MP Kanimozhi’s allegations that security personnel at the airport asked her if she was Indian for not knowing Hindi. Responding to Kanimozhi’s allegations, the CISF also said that it was not the security agency’s policy to insist upon an individual’s language.

The CISF tweeted, “The CISF has ordered an Enquiry into the matter. It is not the policy of CISF to insist upon any particular language.”

This was after the DMK MP said that a CISF officer had asked her if she was Indian when she asked her to speak in Hindi. “Today at the airport a CISF officer asked me if “I am an Indian” when I asked her to speak to me in tamil or English as I did not know Hindi. I would like to know from when being indian is equal to knowing Hindi,” tweeted Kanimozhi by using hashtag #hindiimposition.

Congress leader and former union minister, P Chidambaram, said that he was not surprised by the DMK MP’s experience, adding that he had faced similar treatment in the past. He wrote, “The unpleasant experience of DMK MP Ms Kanimozhi at Chennai airport is not unusual.” Chidambaram added, “I have experienced similar taunts from government officers and ordinary citizens who insisted that I speak in Hindi during telephone conversations and sometimes face to face.”

Chidambaram wondered why Hindi speaking recruits to central government posts could not learn functional and spoken English.