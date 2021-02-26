Disha Ravi’s bail and India’s right-wing brigade’s hypocrisy on Dharmendra Rana after chilling threats to Delhi judge

Rifat Jawaid questions the hypocrisy of India’s right-wing brigade over Judge Dharmendra Rana after the latter granted bail to 22-year-old climate activist, Disha Ravi in the Greta Thunberg toolkit case. This was after a retired army officer issued chilling threats to Judge Rana for questioning the police’s decision to slap a sedition case against the young activist.

The same right-wing brigade had hailed Judge Rana when he rejected Safoora Zargar’s bail plea after she had to spend months in jail for staging protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

