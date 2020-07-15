DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2020: Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala declares DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2020 @ keralaresults.nic.in

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2020: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala, has declared the DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2020 on its official website keralaresults.nic.in. 85.13% students have passed the exam this year.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit official website keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in

Click on link for Kerala +2 Results 2020

Submit your roll number and other relevant details

Your Kerala Plus Two Results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Take the printout and save the page for the future reference

The Kerala State Education Board is also known as the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education. It is located on the 4th floor of the Housing Board building in Santhi Nagar in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The Board was established in the year 1990 to restructure the operations of Secondary and Collegiate Education in Kerala. There are quite a few private and government schools associated and affiliated with the Kerala Board. The board regulates the secondary school education system in Kerala and is responsible for the governance of course design, syllabus prescription, examination conduction, affiliations and accreditations, etc. The SSLC and DHSE Board exams are conducted by the Kerala Board every year and the Kerala results are declared by the Board as well. Certificates are provided to the qualified students by the Kerala Board.

